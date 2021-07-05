Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

