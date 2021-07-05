WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report sales of $149.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.83 million to $149.65 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 171,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.