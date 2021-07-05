Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Buys A$131,479.68 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) insider Peter Cook purchased 69,936 shares of Westgold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$131,479.68 ($93,914.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westgold Resources Company Profile

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include the Meekatharra Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise approximately 350 mining titles covering an area of 124,000 hectares in the Central Murchison region.

