Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Buys A$131,479.68 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) insider Peter Cook purchased 69,936 shares of Westgold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$131,479.68 ($93,914.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Westgold Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Westgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.