WhiteCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.04 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $689.78 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007621 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 930,600,110 coins and its circulating supply is 730,600,109 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

