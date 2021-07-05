Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $86.00 at Truist Securities

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.11.

WLL opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

