Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) is SCW Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

SCW Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,000 shares during the period. Whole Earth Brands makes up 9.7% of SCW Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

FREE traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

