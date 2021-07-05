WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $21.66 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.