Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.32 Million

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post sales of $914.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.90 million and the highest is $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WGO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. 561,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
