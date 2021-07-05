Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.32 Million

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post sales of $914.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.90 million and the highest is $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $737.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. 561,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

