Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $324.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.43. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.38 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

