Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,345.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 218,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $279.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

