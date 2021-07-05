Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $6,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

SSAA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

