Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

