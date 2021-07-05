Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

