Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 69,639 Shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,639 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

ARBGU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

