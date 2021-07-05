Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $161.18 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $33,706.81 or 1.00123904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.60 billion and $161.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007883 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00058434 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001076 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,876 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

