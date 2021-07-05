Wrapped NXM Price Up 12.3% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.86 or 0.00173525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $100.38 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00823073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.12 or 0.08164088 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

