Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of WH opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

