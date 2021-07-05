XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,073,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,740,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.