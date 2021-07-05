XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 471.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.