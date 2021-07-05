XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.