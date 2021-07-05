XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $180,000 Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,253 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 5,912,007 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 777,832 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 154,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

