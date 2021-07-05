XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $12,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.