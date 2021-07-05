XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

