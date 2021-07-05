XTX Topco Ltd Takes $155,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.