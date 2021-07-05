Yellow Road One Day Volume Tops $7,870.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $626,708.86 and $7,870.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

