Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.54. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AA opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

