Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. 4,997,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 439.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

