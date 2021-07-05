Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $432.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.98 million and the highest is $462.04 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 74,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,879. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 186,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

