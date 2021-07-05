Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report sales of $7.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.77 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. Merus reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $808.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.