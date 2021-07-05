Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.