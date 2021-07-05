Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.56. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $248.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

