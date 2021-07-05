Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,474. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $189,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 736,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.68.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

