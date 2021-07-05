Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

NYSE BX traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $2,545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

