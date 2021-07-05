Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $910,100 in the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

BEEM opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

