Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

