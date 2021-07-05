Zacks: Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,173,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,188,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,621,800. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.