Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce sales of $271.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $276.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,242,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,833,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.95.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

