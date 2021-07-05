Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $309.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.67 million and the lowest is $285.24 million. Spire posted sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

