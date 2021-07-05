Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post sales of $170.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $122.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $649.60 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 137,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,663. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.59.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.