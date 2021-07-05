Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report sales of $68.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.67 million and the highest is $69.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $282.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 211.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.