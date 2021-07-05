Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 over the last three months. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. 842,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.