Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,576,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $88,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

