Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

MaxLinear stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,562,409.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock worth $8,255,609. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

