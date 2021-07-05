Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce sales of $48.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.08 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $260.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYOV opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.