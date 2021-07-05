Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce sales of $48.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.08 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $260.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYOV opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.