Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMSI remained flat at $$5.17 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,048. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 million, a P/E ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

