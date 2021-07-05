Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

