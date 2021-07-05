Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 88,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,209. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.