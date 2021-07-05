Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,009. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

