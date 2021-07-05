Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.16). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

