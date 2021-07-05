Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.12. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

ET stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,438 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

