Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.12. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

ET stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,438 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.